5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Private Equity and Cybersecurity: Thoma Bravo has completed its $12.3 billion Proofpoint acquisition.

2. M&A Speculation: Will Intuit acquire email marketing platform Mailchimp?

3. M&A Discussions – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Private equity firms TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners may acquire RPA software company Blue Prism Group…

4. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): NinjaRMM’s 5.2.1 features various security and integration enhancements. A spokesperson for the IT monitoring and management software companies notes these two areas of focus:

Security: MSPs can restrict user logins by IP address, ensuring only specific groups or individuals have access to the Ninja platform. Setting up a white listed IP address includes multiple security checks and is designed to make it harder to abuse Ninja’s technology and users. This same white listing feature will be extended to APIs in future releases.

MSPs can restrict user logins by IP address, ensuring only specific groups or individuals have access to the Ninja platform. Setting up a white listed IP address includes multiple security checks and is designed to make it harder to abuse Ninja’s technology and users. This same white listing feature will be extended to APIs in future releases. Integrations: Ninja alerts have been totally updated to become more intelligent and actionable with a new integration with Slack that enables two-way communication between both platforms. From the alert in Slack, users can go directly to the device to begin remediation or reset the alert directly in the Slack channel. Ninja alerts can also be sent and managed from email, SMS, and Webhooks. This feature will extend to Microsoft Teams in future releases.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Integration – Telecom Billing and PSA Software: Datagate Innovation‘s telecom billing software now integrates with Datto Autotask PSA.

2. Partner Program: RankedRight has launched the RankedRight Security Partner Program for MSPs, MSSPs and VARs.

3. Partner Program – Open Source Process Automation: Bonitasoft has launched a new 360o Partner certification program. Evoke Technologies is Bonitasoft’s first certified partner in the United States.

4. Partnerships – Workforce Analytics: ActivTrak, a workforce analytics and productivity platform provider, has joined the N-able Technology Alliance Program (TAP). Also, Liquid PC has agreed to distribute ActivTrak in the government, education and healthcare sectors across the United States.

5. Partnership – Verizon and Microsoft: Verizon has launched Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge. The cloud computing platform “brings compute and storage services to the edge of the network at the customer premises providing enterprises with increased efficiencies, higher levels of security, and the low lag and high bandwidth needed for applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning,” Verizon asserts.

