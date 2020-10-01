5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 01 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 1, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Channel Sales: 360insights has acquired CR Worldwide, a sales incentive solutions provider. The move makes 360insights one of the largest global Channel Incentives Management (CIM) providers in the world, the buyer asserts.

2. MSP Software Integration: Domotz, a provider of remote network monitoring software, now integrates with ConnectWise Manage, a professional services automation (PSA) software platform. Domotz in some ways competes with Auvik Networks and various network-centric RMM (remote monitoring and management) tools in the MSP sector.

3. MSP – Managed Detection and Response: TPx, an MSP, has strengthened its managed security services with the addition of enterprise-class managed detection and response (MDR) to its MSx Firewall and MSx Endpoint services, the company says.

4. MSP Rebrands: Onepath, a major MSP and IT solutions provider, has rebranded as 1Path.

5. School IT Security Concerns: Amid the shift to remote and online learning, students and educators face a growing mix of cybersecurity risks. Among the key areas of concern: Lax device management puts students and educators at risk, according to recent NinjaRMM survey results.

6. Managed Cloud Storage Services: Green Cloud Technologies has launched Object Storage powered by Cloudian, a new solution to give channel partners flexible and scalable storage for large, static datasets, the company says.

7. Cloud Distribution: Ingram Micro Cloud will distribute ESET’s cybersecurity software as a monthly subscription in India.

8. Voice Communication Services: Dialpad has announced a Master Agent partnership with TBI for reseller services to global markets. The partnership will bring Dialpad’s full suite of cloud-native communications services to TBI’s international portfolio of providers, the companies say.

9. Microsoft Azure Cloud Monitoring: Datadog will now be available in the Azure console as a first class service. The result: Azure partners and customers can implement Datadog as a monitoring solution for their cloud workloads, the company says.

10. Bug Bounty Program – HP Printers: HP has expanded its bug bounty program to target office-class ink and toner cartridge vulnerabilities. HP will award $10,000 for vulnerabilities discovered.

