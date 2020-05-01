5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 01 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 1, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Datto CEO Tim Weller: How has the MSP-centric technology company pivoted its business, what’s Weller’s advice for MSPs — and what’s the latest plan for DattoCon 2020 Atlanta? Weller covers all that and more in this interview.

2. SolarWinds MSP Business Performance: SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson revealed these MSP market trends during the company’s earnings call on April 30.

3. ServiceNow – Remote Deployments: Apparently, they’re going very well.

4. Women in Technology – Compensation: Three female employees a Oracle scored a major victory in court, gaining the right to represent thousands of others in a gender-discrimination lawsuit over pay, a legal milestone that has eluded women at other tech titans, Bloomberg says.

5. Women in Technology – Azure Scholarships: Directions Training, a Microsoft Learning Partner. has awarded 50 WiT CloudPower Scholarships for Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Certification, valued at over $50,000.

6. Zendesk Financial Results: The IT service management and CRM software provider said:

Revenue was $237.5 million in Q1 2020, up 31 percent from Q1 2019.

Net loss was $42.7 million, slightly less than the $44.7 million net loss from Q1 2019.

The results generally exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, but shares fell about 5 percent amid economic concerns and the potential impact on Zendesk’s business, SeekingAlpha notes.

7. Managed Databases as a Service: OnX Canada, a cloud and application solution provider, has announced OnX Managed Database Services for Microsoft SQL Server; AWS RDS, Aurora and Dynamo; and Microsoft Azure running SQL Database, SQL Database Edge, Database for MySQL, and Database for PostgresSQL.

8. Carbonite and Webroot for Amazon Web Services: OpenText’s portfolio of Information Management solutions will now be available as fully managed services on AWS. OpenText cloud-native applications already running on AWS include: Hightail, Covisint, Axcelerate, CatalystSecure, and the Carbonite and Webroot Cyber Resilience solutions.

9. Vertical Market Workflow: NetDocuments, a provider of cloud-based content services to legal firms, has Onit’s Strategic Alliance Program.

10. Robotic Process Automation – Cloud Services: Automation Anywhere has enhanced IQ Bot’s cloud capabilities to simplify deployments and improve use cases amid the coronavirus pandemic and Work From Home (WFH) trends.

11. Work From Home – Telecom Services: Telecom Italia (TIM) will keep just over half of its staff working from home when Italy’s biggest phone group begins a gradual reopening of its offices across Italy the week of May 4, Reuters reports.

