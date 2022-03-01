5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Updated – Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impacts IT Services: Here’s how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact outsourced IT services worldwide.

2. Big Data Training: CompTIA has launched the CompTIA Data+ certification.

3. IT Services – Atos Turnaround Plan: Atos sometime in May 2022 will unveil a turnaround plan and business objectives for 2023 through 2025, CEO Rodolphe Belmer said in an earnings presentation. The global IT consulting and IT services giant has been struggling to keep pace with MSP and cloud consulting rivals.

4. Partnership – Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): MetTel will offer customers a managed SASE solution powered by VMware SASE, the companies said.

5. Partner Momentum – Workforce Platform: Observe.AI generated 150% in ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth for the fiscal year ended in January 2022, the company said. Actual revenue dollar figures, EBITDA and profit (or loss) figures were not disclosed. Key channel partners assisting the growth include Sandler Partners, Telarus, PlanetOne, Intelisys, InFlowCX, Bridgepointe, CX Effect, Talkdesk, Ujet, and Genesys, the company said. Key channel-focused hires over the past year include:

Jon Heaps, VP of channel;

Heather Riley, head of channel marketing;

Scott Eastman, director of channel sales, US West; and

Tony Burns, director of channel sales, US Central.

6. U.S. Government Data Protection: Acronis SCS, positioned as an American cyber protection company, has launched the launch of Acronis SCS Cyber Protect Cloud to help MSPs protect U.S. government agencies from cyberattacks. Roughly 19 MSPs and cloud distributors have embraced the platform. Although Acronis SCS has founding roots that stretch back to Russia, the company is now based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Acronis SCS CEO John Zanni explained the company’s focus and business strategy in a 2019 ChannelE2E interview.

7. Toshiba CEO Resigns: Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa has resigned — a sudden departure that comes after sources said revised restructuring plans sparked opposition within the company in addition to long-standing anger from shareholders, Reuters reported.

