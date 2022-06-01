5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 01 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

2. Meet At ConnectWise IT Nation Secure: ChannelE2E will be on-site at the conference.

2. SaaS Application Security – Partner Program: AppOmni has expanded its channel partner program to Australia and New Zealand.

3. Integration – AWS: Ingram Micro Cloud has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Management Tools (CMT) ISV Competency status. This designation recognizes Ingram Micro Cloud’s “proprietary resource and cost optimization solutions, which help collaborators and their customers maximize Return on Investment (ROI) on their AWS spend and have been vetted, validated, and verified by AWS,” Ingram asserted.

4. SD-WAN and SASE Training: Aryaka has launched an all-new Aryaka Certified Partner (ACP) online training and certification program for sales agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed services providers (MSPs) that are part of the Aryaka Accelerate Channel Partner Program.

5. HP Financial Results: HP revenue was $16.5 billion in Q2 of 2022, up 3.9% from Q2 of 2021. PC revenues rose 9%, though printer revenues fell 7%.

6. Salesforce Financial Momentum: Salesforce raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast and said it did not see any material impact from the uncertain broader economic environment, sending the enterprise software firm’s shares up about 8% in extended trading, Reuters noted.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar