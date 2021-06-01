5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Ingram Micro Buyout: A potential twist to the deal surfaces.

2. M&A – Cloud Backup: OwnBackup has made two more acquisitions…

3. Investment – Accounting Software: Silver Lake is making a minority investment in Exact, a provider of business and accounting software in the Benelux region. Existing investor KKR remains the majority shareholder.

4. Going Private: Dye & Durham is preparing to go private, the software provider to the legal industry says.

5. Talent – Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP): Sherweb has hired Alain Brisson as chief operating officer.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Distribution: Ignition Technology has agreed to distribute Siemplify’s SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) software in the United Kingdom.

2. Partnership – Big Data Services: Atos and Thales have launched Athea, a joint venture that will develop a sovereign big data and artificial intelligence platform for public and private sector players in the defense, intelligence and internal state security communities.. The new joint venture will initially serve the French market before addressing European requirements at a later date.

3. Partnership – Microsoft and MSSPs: Vectra AI, a provider of threat detection and response technology, has joined MISA (the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and MSSPs focused on enterprise security.

4. Partner Program – Application Security: ArmorCode, a Silicon Valley startup, has launched its channel and integration partner program. Inaugural partners include 3K Technologies and ShiftLeft.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar