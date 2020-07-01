5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 01 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Deal Canceled: Synacor and Qumo have abandoned their merger agreement, which was announced in February 2020. Synacor provides cloud-based collaboration and identity management software. Qumu develops tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Neither company shared details about why they scrapped the M&A deal…

2. IPO – Apple Device Management & RMM: JamF, developer of remote monitoring and management (RMM) software tools for Apple Macs, has filed an S-1 in preparation for a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). The filing comes only one week after Apple acquired Fleetsmith, another mobile device management (MDM) software provider.

3. Cisco Endpoint Security: The networking giant is touting Cisco AMP for Endpoint — Premier Edition…

4. Momentum – Data Protection: Druva‘s recurring revenue grew 70 percent year-over-year for its data center workload protection solution. Customers and partners performed over 1.5 billion backups with Druva in the last 12 months, the startup says. Still, Druva did not disclose actual revenue or profit figures.

5. Google Cloud Partner: Perficient, a major IT solutions provider and digital consulting firm, is now a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

6. Talent – IT Services: Hitachi Vantara has named Gajen Kandiah as CEO, effective July 13, 2020. Current CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga will transition responsibilities to Kandiah through Oct. 1, 2020, after which Tokunaga will remain as chairman.

7. Talent, Funding: Intento, an AI integration platform, has raised $3 million in seed funding led by Flint Capital with participation from Berkeley SkyDeck and SmartHub along with other angel investors. Intento has also hired Veeam veteran Anton Antich as COO. Antich also is an Intento angel investor.

8. Talent – Managed Application Services: Datavail, an MSP company focused on database, analytics and application managed services, has promoted COO Scott Frock to CEO, and hired Kevin Walmsley as CFO. Datavail has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies for eight consecutive years. Key partners include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle and MongoDB. The company has more than 500 clients.

9. Identity and Access Management: IDology, a GBG company, is integrating its ExpectID identity verification and anti-fraud solution with the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) External Identities.

10. eSignature Services: HelloSign , a Dropbox company focused on eSignature technology, has launched in 21 additional languages.

11. Partnership – Cloud Voice Services: – Aircall , a cloud-based voice platform, is now available via TBI, a technology brokerage firm. Also, Aircall recently raised $65 million in Series C funding, and new APIs for developer partners.

