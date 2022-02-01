5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Path to IPO?: Egnyte‘s channel ARR (annual recurring revenue) great 30 percent in 2021 vs. 2020, and the company ended the year with $150 million ARR. Total headcount globally is now more than 900 employees, up by more than 200 people over the past year. Actual revenue dollar figures and EBITDA were not disclosed. Egnyte is believed to be preparing for a potential IPO.

2. MSPs and SaaS Security: More than 350 MSPs have embraced SaaS Alerts to safeguard more than 125,000 SMB cloud application accounts. The SaaS application monitoring, alerting and remediation platform has been generally available since January 2021. The platform has logged more than 50 million security events since inception. SaaS Alerts is led by Thrive and Kaseya veteran Jim Lippie.

3. MSP Sales Platform: CMIT franchises across the U.S. and Canada can now leverage the Zomentum sales acceleration application.

4. MSP Growth: Interface Security Systems, an MSP that offers business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions, reported a 37 percent increase in new sales bookings in 2021, compared to the previous year. Actual dollar figures and EBITDA figures were not disclosed.

5. Investment – Managed Hosting Provider: Family-owned investment company Strikwerda is investing in Shock Media B.V., a Dutch managed hosting company. Shock Media is pursuing acquisitions “both at home and abroad,” the hosting provider indicated.

6. Channel Chief for the Metaverse?: Meta, parent of Facebook, is seeking a director of Oculus Partnerships…

7. Partnerships – Databases and Microsoft Azure: Microsoft and Striim expanded their strategic relationship with a “new assessment and migration managed service providing fast, automated migration of enterprise databases from on-premises or a cloud to Microsoft Azure databases.”

8. Partner Program: Nord Security has announced a “new strategic direction” to engage and sell with channel partners in the United States…

9. Partnership – Vulnerability Management and Threat Intelligence: Nucleus Security and Mandiant have partnered to extend Mandiant Advantage Vulnerability Intelligence to Nucleus customers at no additional cost.

10. Partner Program – Cloud ISVs: Tackle.io, a software company “dedicated to helping software providers generate revenue through the clouds,” has launched a Startup Acceleration Program to help independent software vendors (ISVs) generate revenue through Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Red Hat Marketplace.

11. Partner Program: The Cloudflare partner program now supports SASE and Zero Trust Management Services.

12. Distribution Association: Nuvias Group has joined the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC). Founded in 2015 by Rigby Private Equity, the Nuvias Group is now a $750 million company with offices across Europe.

13. Partnership – SOC as a Service (SOCaaS): AgileBlue recently partnered with Security Scorecard to offer “clients an additional view into their cybersecurity posture,” the two companies said.

14. Cloud Storage – EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa): Wasabi Technologies has opened a new storage region in Paris. This is Wasabi’s first storage region in France and ninth overall. The model has already attracted more than 14,000 customers and more than 1000 channel partners in EMEA.

15. Executive Leadership – Global IT Consulting: Accenture has named Manish Sharma as COO, effective March 1, 2022. Sharma will succeed Jo Deblaere, who is set to retire in September 2022 after 38 years with Accenture. Also, Yusuf Tayob has been named group chief executive, operations, effective March 1, 2022. Accenture remains one of the most active M&A deal makers in the IT consulting market. The firm typically acquires dozens of cloud, SaaS consulting, cybersecurity, data, digital agency, MSP and/or MSSP businesses each year.

16. Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Armor CEO Chris Drake announced plans to “challenge the traditional MSSP model” — though there was no mention of the Armor’s channel partner and MSP partner program, which the company had touted in 2021… …

