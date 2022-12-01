Five Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 December 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 1, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. AWS re:Invent 2022 News: Track all of this week’s AWS re:Invent 2022 conference news here.

2. SaaS IT Monitoring: Centreon Cloud, a SaaS IT monitoring offer hosted by AWS, is now globally available.

3. Partner Program – Threat Prevention: Perception Point has introduced a new partner program.

4. MDR Services: Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is now generally available with new threat detection and response capabilities. Sophos positions itself as “the first endpoint security provider to integrate vendor agnostic telemetry from third-party security technologies into its MDR offering.” Sophos also introduced the Sophos Marketplace and $1 million Sophos Breach Protection Warranty.

5. Talent – IT Asset Management Automation: Ivanti has named Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy.

6. Salesforce Cloud Backup: A new Veeam Backup for Salesforce has arrived on Salesforce AppExchange.

7. Salesforce Co-CEO Exiting: Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor plans to step down in January 2023, leaving co-founder Marc Benioff as the sole CEO.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences