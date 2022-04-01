5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 01 April 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 1, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP M&A Activity: Deal flow remains extremely strong…

2. MSP Valuations: In one recent case, the buyer paid a lofty 15.7X annual EBTIDA…

3. Apple Small Business Managed Services: Details are here.

4. Channel Chief – Threat Detection and Response: Vectra AI has named Bonnie Simmons as VP of partner sales, Americas.

5. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Slowing Growth?: The latest warning signals come from UiPath in the enterprise market. Still, RPA in the MSP sector (driven by upstarts such as Rewst and ElectroNeek) is just getting started.

6. Partnership – Distribution and AWS Cloud: TD Synnex has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Management Tools Competency.

7. Partnership – Managed Security Services: ePlus has expanded its Managed Security Services portfolio to include Fortinet’s FortiSwitch and FortiAP switching and wireless access points, FortiManager network management software, and FortiAnalyzer security fabric analytics and automation.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar