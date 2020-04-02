5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 02 April 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, April 2, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Private Equity Deals On Hold?: Here’s the thesis.

2. COVID-19 Partner Assistance: The latest updates involve…

3. Partner Program – SD-WANs: VergX, a Secure SD-WAN Service provider has partnered with CNSG, a Master Agent.

4. Partner Program – MSPs: Planar has launched the EverNew Managed Service Program, a multi-year leasing program for Planar display solutions in the United States and Canada.

5. Cisco Partner Innovation Challenge: Details are here.

6. Distribution – Disaster Recovery: Watsoft has agreed to distribute CloudOak into the French IT services market.

7. Distribution – Microsoft 365: Ingram Micro Cloud has launched programs to assist resellers amid the rebranding of Microsoft Office 365 SMB subscriptions.

8. UCaaS Market Trends: Masergy offers this perspective.

9. Unified Channel Management: ZINFI Technologies, Inc. has launched a set of tools for channel organizations to substantially improve remote collaboration capabilities, the firm says.

10. Cyber Protection Research: Acronis offers these findings.

