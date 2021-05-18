Univerus Inc Acquires SAP Partner Blue Ocean Systems

Univerus Inc. has acquired SAP partner Blue Ocean Systems to gain software development expertise and increase its prospective market reach.

Univerus Inc, a software company from Port Moody, British Columbia, has acquired SAP Partner Blue Ocean Systems for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 274 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Founded in 2005, Blue Ocean Systems’ core system is designed to simplify the billing process for small to midsized businesses (SMBs). The offering is built around SAP’s Business One software.

Blue Ocean Systems is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania with additional offices in India and Australia. The company has set up systems in 38 countries around the world.

By joining Univerus, Blue Ocean Systems gains access to Unverus’ suite of mission-critical software solutions, gains exposure to a leading development team and increases its prospective market reach, the company said.

Universe Acquires Blue Ocean Systems: Combining Operational Solutions

Brad Atchison, chief executive officer for Univerus, commented on the deal:

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to combine our operational solutions from Univerus with Blue Ocean’s consulting expertise implementing SAP’s Business One ERP software. Univerus’ technical acumen provides new products and technical integration services that support and complement Blue Ocean’s customers and the SAP Business One ERP solution. We are looking forward to including our products and services into the SAP Business One ecosystem.”

Beth Walters, vice president of channel sales for SAP Business One and Business by Design, said:

“I am delighted by the merger of Blue Ocean Systems with Univerus, Inc. Univerus’ extensive experience in the public sector will bring an array of resources to Blue Ocean’s solutions for municipal facilities. I expect with this synergy that we will see tremendous growth for Blue Ocean in this industry. This cross-team collaboration should move Blue Ocean to become a clear leader for SAP Business One solutions for Public Sector.”

SAP Partners: Mergers and Acquisitions

More than 65,000 small and midsize customers run SAP Business One. The suite supports such departments as financials, operations and human resources and is used in over 150 countries.

Mergers and acquisitions within the SAP partner ecosystem have remained steady over the last two years. In many cases, companies have looked to shore up talent or regional influence as more customers look to migrate from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options.

Key buyers have included global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs (managed IT service providers) like Accenture, Capgemini, Dimension Data, HCL and NTT Communications.

All SAP Partner Mergers and Acquisitions: Here’s a list of deals.