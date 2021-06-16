Unisys Acquires UCaaS Company Unify Square

Unisys has acquired Unify Square, a combination software company, MSP and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) consulting company focused on Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video Communications.

The deal is valued $152.5 million. The acquisition’s EBTIDA multiple was not disclosed. Clearsight Advisors acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Unify Square.

This is technology M&A deal number 318 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Unify Square’s UCaaS Software and Managed Services

Unify Square’s PowerSuite software helps customers to monitor, manage and optimize the performance of Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the seller says. Roughly 275 enterprise customers across more than 50 countries have leveraged the software. Moreover, Unify Square’s service catalog spans cloud consulting services, 24×7 cloud managed services (CMS), meeting room management, and Microsoft 365 managed services. the seller’s website indicates.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unify Square also has offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, India, Australia and Lithuania.

Unify Square aligns with the existing Unisys Digital Workplace Services offerings. Unisys, armed with Unify Square, will help customers accelerate migrations from legacy on-premises communication platform to cloud-based UCaaS options, the buyer says. The UCaaS offerings will feature real-time analytics to measure customer executive (CX), along with built-in compliance and security capabilities, the buyer says.

Unisys Acquires Unify Square: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Peter Altabef, chair and CEO of Unisys, said:

“The acquisition of Unify Square will enhance Unisys’ digital workplace services business to drive increased revenue growth and improved profitability and cash flow. The UCaaS market, in which Unify Square operates, is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments of the digital workplace services market. Unify Square’s capabilities will enable Unisys to deliver higher-value solutions to its clients that enhance their productivity and employee satisfaction. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow by 2023, with a de minimis impact initially.”

Added John Case, CEO of Unify Square: