Unisys Acquires AWS Consulting Partner CompuGain for $87.3M

Unisys has acquired Amazon Web Services partner and cloud solutions provider CompuGain for $87.3 million, or roughly 1.5 times annual CompuGain revenues — which were $58 million in the 12-month period ending September 30, 2021.

CompuGain’s AWS Cloud Expertise

CompuGain is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that serves roughly 35 Fortune 1000 Companies within highly-regulated vertical markets. Key areas of focus include:

AWS Relational Database Service (RDS);

AWS Serverless technologies such as Lambda, Aurora and Glue; and

DynamoDB for NOSQL services.

CompuGain has completed more than 1,500 projects to date. CompuGain’s team of more than 400 engineers, cloud solution architects and developers will join Unisys to focus on application delivery, data services, microservices and digital transformation, the buyer said.

Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef commented on the acquisition:

“Acquiring CompuGain will enable Unisys to enhance the delivery of rapid and agile cloud migration, application modernization and data value realization to our clients. CompuGain has a strong presence in financial services, which will add to our established position in that industry. It will also create cross-selling opportunities with both Unisys clients and CompuGain clients across multiple industries. Unisys expects the addition of CompuGain to drive revenue and profit growth and increased cash flow.”

Debasish Hota, founder and CEO, CompuGain, added,

“CompuGain’s innovative solutions, talent and agility, combined with Unisys’ cloud expertise and global reach, will allow us to deliver desired business outcomes at a much larger scale. The combination of CompuGain and Unisys will unlock tremendous value for clients and be a force multiplier in the cloud and hybrid cloud market. We are delighted to become part of the Unisys family.”

Unisys’ M&A Activity

Unisys is a global IT solutions company offering digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. The acquisition of CompuGain is the company’s second in recent months. In June, Unisys acquired Unify Square.