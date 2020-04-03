UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Training: Will MSPs Engage?

Robotic process automation software provider UiPath expands RPA Certification program. Will MSPs embrace RPA to automate IT service management (ITSM) help desks?

UiPath, the robotic process automation software provider, has expanded its RPA Certification program, which has already certified 40,000 RPA Advanced Developers globally, the company says.

While UiPath is well-known among enterprise CIOs, there are numerous RPA use cases in the IT channel as well. Indeed, many MSPs have yet to embrace RPA to further automate help desks and IT service management (ITSM) processes and related workflows.

For MSPs that want to being the RPA journey, UiPath certification levels include:

Considered the foundational certification level for all RPA job roles. The exam tests problem-solving and process development skills, plus abilities in UiPath platform (including Studio, Orchestrator, and Robots). RPA Advanced Developer: Recommended as a second certification level following RPA Associate for those in technical roles (e.g., RPA Developer, Solution Architect), with more than six months of on-the-ground RPA experience. The exam tests peoples’ abilities to design and develop complex RPA solutions in enterprise environments.

The company is also launching a Reboot Your Skills Program, a four-week learning sprint for professionals who want to develop in-demand RPA skills.

Nearly 500 universities and colleges in the UiPath Academic Alliance program are also educating their students on RPA, many of whom are ready to get certified.