UiPath, Automation Anywhere Partner Roboyo Acquires Lean Consulting

Hyperautomation professional services company Roboyo Group has acquired Lean Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 827 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Roboyo, founded in 2016, is based in Nuremberg, Germany. The company has 442 employees listed on LinkedIn. Roboyo’s areas of expertise include robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, business process management, artificial intelligence, consulting, process and task mining, rapid app development, conversational AI and chatbots. The company is a UiPath and Automation Anywhere partner and works closely with such RPA software providers as UiPath, Blueprism, Automation Anywhere, Microsoft and Hyland RPA, among others.

Lean Consulting, founded in 2007, is based in Essex, United Kingdom. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Lean Consulting’s areas of expertise include lean consulting, administration improvement, lean operations, Six Sigma analysis, target operating model, transformation programs, efficiency and productivity improvement, cost reduction, profit maximisation, contact center improvement, lean contact centers, robotic process automation, lean training, online training, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, BluePrism, Pega, business process management and BPM.

The acquisition, which is part of the company’s global growth strategy, will strengthen Roboyo Group’s UK presence, the company said. The deal will also boost Roboyo’s headcount to more than 450 employees working from 19 cities across 13 countries, Roboyo said.

Roboyo Acquires Lean Consulting: Leadership Insight

Nicolas Hess, co-founder and CEO, Roboyo, commented:

“Roboyo’s Consulting offering has been a huge factor in our phenomenal growth over the past few years, so it was an extremely easy decision to invite Lean Consulting to join us. Their expertise and honed skillset will strengthen our real-world, value-led, end-to-end automation offering and by consolidating our UK presence we’re able to reach more clients and provide next-level hyperautomation solutions to UK businesses.”

Cameron Turner, managing director, Lean Consulting, said:

“Lean and Process Improvement go hand in glove with automation and the powerhouse that is Roboyo, along with our Lean Six Sigma expertise will be a brilliant combination. I’m looking forward to taking our Lean vision to customers across the globe and joining the Roboyo family.”

Robotics M&A

The fast-growing robotic process automation (RPA) software market continues to generate strong merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. ChannelE2E maintains an expansive RPA M&A deal list, which you can find here.