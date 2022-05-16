UiPath and airSlate Announce Partner on Robotic Process Automation for Small Businesses

UiPath and airSlate are partnering to help small businesses digitally transform their organizations through RPA.

Robotic process automation (RPA) software provider UiPath and airSlate, a workflow automation company, have announced a new partnership that aims to help small businesses digitally transform their organizations through RPA.

AirSlate offers a number of solutions including electronic signature offerings and document management solutions. The company has over 900,000 customers and 100 million users around the globe.

The UiPath automation platform, meanwhile, has been adopted by more than 10,000 organizations, including many of the world’s largest corporations and government agencies. The company recently announced the appointment of Google Cloud and SAP veteran Robert Enslin to co-CEO — a title he shares with UiPath founder Daniel Dines.

The pair of companies say they hope to expand the range of options that small businesses have in order to become fully automated.

Robotic Process Automation

There are over 32 million small businesses in the United States, representing 99% of all companies. The partners believe there is an opportunity to streamline operations by removing mundane work and complementing workers in small businesses with software robots.

This process is known as robotic process automation (RPA), a rapidly growing segment that is being spurred on by customer demand. In fact, the global RPA software market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2028, up from $1.57 billion in 2020. The market’s compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028 is expected to be 32.8%, Grand View Research predicts.

RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate manual tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more. The fast-growing market segment is generating strong M&A activity. An expansive RPA M&A list is available here.

Expanding The Enterprise IT Stack

The partnership of airSlate and UiPath is leaning into that offering as it aims to add a new layer of automation to the enterprise IT stack.

Dhruv Asher, senior VP for alliances and business development, UiPath, commented:

“Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy. airSlate’s impressive and efficient marketing model can rapidly attract global businesses worldwide. Through our collaboration, we will be able to enhance the automation potential for fast growing businesses, providing capabilities that can help smaller companies become large, more successful enterprises faster.”

Borya Shakhnovich, CEO, airSlate said: