UCaaS Merger: 8×8 Acquires Fuze

8×8 has acquired enterprise Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider Fuze for approximately $250 million in stock and cash.

8×8 and Fuze: Business Challenges, UCaaS Opportunities

Fuze suffered some business turbulence and a company pivot ahead of the M&A deal. Most of the drama occurred in 2019, when Fuze changed CEOs, implemented layoffs and shifted to an enterprise focus. 8×8, meanwhile, had layoffs in 2020.

Fast forward to present day, and both companies say the M&A deal will position 8×8 as a complete provider of integrated UCaaS, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Moreover, 8×8 has considerable M&A experience — having previously acquired callstats.io (2020), Wavecell (2019), Jitsi (2018), and numerous companies from about 2010 forward.

8×8 Acquires Fuze: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, 8×8 CEO Dave Sipes said:

“The migration to cloud-based communications and engagement is accelerating as organizations worldwide shift to hybrid work models, creating a multi-billion dollar opportunity. Our XCaaS strategy is defining and shaping the future of the cloud communications industry as we drive innovation to help our customers meet their changing business requirements. The acquisition of Fuze expands our operational scale and extends our global presence as we meet enterprise demand for our XCaaS integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solution.”

Added Brian Day, CEO of Fuze:

“Enterprise customers recognize the importance of an integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solution. 8×8’s industry-leading XCaaS solution for an integrated employee and customer experience enables customers to advance their cloud transformation efforts as they move off legacy on-premises systems. Combining resources and expertise with 8×8 is a natural fit, bringing with it needed scale and accelerating the pace of product innovation with differentiated solutions that capitalize on this massive opportunity, all of which will serve to benefit our enterprise customer base.”

UCaaS Mergers and Acquisitions: M&A Deal List

