U.S. Tornado Disaster Recovery Cost: At Least $3 Billion

While the virtual IT world scrambles to fix the Log4j vulnerability, the physical IT world is striving to recover from tornadoes that ripped across the central United States, triggered at least 88 deaths, and caused roughly $3 billion in insured losses.

Still, it’s impossible to say exactly how much time and money MSPs and businesses will spend recovering, restoring and/or rebuilding IT systems that were damaged or destroyed by the tornados and associated storms. Still, the early estimates on storm damage are massive.

U.S. Tornado Disaster Recovery: Insured Costs, Business Destruction

Indeed, the tornados that cut across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee in early December 2021 will trigger about $3 billion in insured losses, according to catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company. This KCC estimate includes the privately insured damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles.

Among the additional KCC report findings: