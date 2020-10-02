U.S. President, First Lady Test COVID-19 Positive: Financial Markets React

U.S. markets declined Friday before rebounding a bit after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19.

U.S. financial markets opened lower before rebounding a bit after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Both President Trump and the first lady are now isolating at the White House and doing “well at this time,” the White House physician reports. Sources tell Bloomberg that Trump seemed exhausted on Wednesday, September 30 — one day after the Presidential debate on Tuesday, September 29.

The major concern now, according to Bloomberg, is whether President Trump develops pneumonia within the next week. Still, President Trump’s current symptoms are similar to the common cold, The New York Times reports.

If Trump’s illness affects his ability to lead the nation, Vice President Mike Pence would be in line to fill the role of acting president, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Newsweek notes.

Both Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have tested negative for the virus, multiple media sources report.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden tweeted best wishes to President Trump and the first lady. Biden is expected to take a coronavirus test sometime today, CNN reports.

COVID-19 Infects President Trump: Financial Market Impact

Amid that backdrop:

S&P 500 futures fell 1.7% on Friday, suggesting that U.S. markets could drop after the New York opening bell, The Wall Street Journal says. Markets rebounded a bit from there.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 388 points lower, Bloomberg reports.

The Nasdaq opened 2 percent lower, Bloomberg says.

European markets opened more than 1 percent lower in early trading, The New York Times reports.

Asia markets also dropped after Trump disclosed the positive COVID-19 test.

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, is scheduled to speak with Bloomberg Radio at 9:30 a.m. ET. Kudlow is one of Trump’s closest advisors on U.S. economic policy.

The U.S. presidential election is set for November 3.

Among the additional variables investors and business owners must weigh, according to The Wall Street Journal: The likelihood of a second wave of coronavirus infections, the probability of a contested election result, diminishing prospects for a new stimulus bill, and the pace of economic recovery.

Cloud and MSP Services Remain the Long-Term Trend

The technology industry, meanwhile, continues to hold up reasonably well amid the global pandemic. Cloud-centric companies continue to accelerate their businesses as customers extend their remote work network configurations. And MSPs, after a brief market contraction in late March and early April, regained their footing during much of Q2 and Q3 2020.

Among the beneficiaries: Datto recently confirmed its IPO plans, while SolarWinds is exploring a SolarWinds MSP spin-out and Kaseya is exploring longer-term IPO possibilities.

Still, financial markets don’t like uncertainty — especially so close to a U.S. presidential election.