Two RSA Conference Attendees Test Positive for Coronavirus
Two RSA Conference 2020 attendees recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though it’s unknown if the attendees actually had the virus during the show.
The attendees work for Exabeam, a provider of SIEM cybersecurity technology. In a tweet, Exabeam said:
“We recently learned and are saddened to share that two of our employees have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Please be vigilant in monitoring yourself for symptoms and following guidelines to prevent possible infection. Our thoughts are with our colleagues.”
RSA Conference 2020: Timing and Statement
RSA Conference 2020 was held February 24-28 in San Francisco. Some sponsors such as AT&T Cybersecurity, IBM and Verizon canceled their participation at the conference, but most sponsors and registered attendees showed up for the event.
Mobile World Congress 2020 Barcelona, scheduled for the same week as RSA Conference, was canceled. But most IT event organizers didn’t start canceling their conferences until March 2020, ChannelE2E’s list of conference cancelations shows.
Fast forward to March 10, 2020. A statement from the RSA Conference organizers, released today, says two attendees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The RSA statement adds:
“Currently, there is not a known direct link or official governing body communicating back to RSA Conference that these individuals had symptoms at Conference or attended during the incubation period.
We are sharing this information with our RSA Conference attendees and have contacted appropriate health authorities. We will continue to share information as we have it.
If you have flu-like symptoms, please see your medical provider for diagnosis and next steps. Please continue to maintain a high sense of hygiene and follow the CDC recommendations.“
