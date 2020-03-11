Two RSA Conference Attendees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two RSA Conference 2020 attendees recently tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). It's unknown if the attendees had the virus during the event.

The attendees work for Exabeam, a provider of SIEM cybersecurity technology. In a tweet, Exabeam said:

“We recently learned and are saddened to share that two of our employees have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Please be vigilant in monitoring yourself for symptoms and following guidelines to prevent possible infection. Our thoughts are with our colleagues.”

RSA Conference 2020: Timing and Statement

RSA Conference 2020 was held February 24-28 in San Francisco. Some sponsors such as AT&T Cybersecurity, IBM and Verizon canceled their participation at the conference, but most sponsors and registered attendees showed up for the event.

Mobile World Congress 2020 Barcelona, scheduled for the same week as RSA Conference, was canceled. But most IT event organizers didn’t start canceling their conferences until March 2020, ChannelE2E’s list of conference cancelations shows.

Fast forward to March 10, 2020. A statement from the RSA Conference organizers, released today, says two attendees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The RSA statement adds: