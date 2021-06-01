Trustifi Launches Channel Program, Appoints New Channel Leadership

Trustifi has launched its first official channel partner program and appointed veteran Jamie Lembeck to lead the channel organization.

SaaS-based email security company Trustifi has launched its first official channel partner program to support its MSPs and solution providers in the channel, according to a statement released by the company.

As part of this new initiative, Trustifi has appointed cybersecurity sales veteran Jamie Lembeck as its new Global Channel Development Manager. Lembeck has driven high-profile sales management projects with prominent channel companies such as Kaseya and ID Agent. Lembeck will work with Trustifi’s vice president of channels Zack Schwartz, according to the statement.

Trustifi Launches New Channel Program, Appoints Veteran Leader Jamie Lembeck

The new partner program and dedicated leadership appointment aims to grow the company’s partner community and increase Trustifi’s market share in 2021, according to the statement.

Trustifi’s new program will include self-paced sales training and online resources, including virtual training labs and marketing development funds (MDF) to support resellers. The MDF will support partner sales efforts, including cooperative marketing planning provided by a dedicated team of partner marketing managers, according to the statement. This includes assistance with MDF proposal submission, marketing collateral to generate demand and ROI reporting. Such assets will help partners develop sales opportunities and communicate Trustifi’s distinct value proposition, to help companies rethink and enhance their corporate security strategies, according to the statement.

Trustifi’s relay-based solutions use a proprietary cloud storage system that enables an extensive range of control over sent mail, thereby improving security. The solutions encrypt emails in the cloud, before those messages pass through the recipient’s gateway. This gives users a considerable range of capabilities, allowing them to retract, change or block sent content, swap out attachments, set expiration rules or alter the recipient list within messages they’ve sent, according to the company. Relay-based security solutions are also proving superior to gateway-based versions for threat detection. For instance, systems that depend upon secure email gateways (SEGs) typically fail to block or quarantine sophisticated phishing attacks that use “imposter” sites, focusing more on repeat spam attempts or ongoing attacks.

Trustifi’s Channel Commitment: Empowering Organizations to Secure Email

Rom Hendler, Trustifi’s co-founder and CEO, commented on the news: