Trinity Hunt Partners Acquires Three MSPs, Launches Argano

Trinity Hunt Partners has acquired Keste, interRel Consulting and United Virtualities (UV) and combined them to form Argano.

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners has acquired three technology services businesses and combined them to form Argano.

These acquisitions represent technology M&A deal numbers 259, 260 and 261 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The acquired companies are Keste, interRel Consulting and United Virtualities (UV). Argano says it has plans to add more companies in the coming months. The newly formed company will deliver next-generation business and technology services, according to Argano.

Keste’s primary focus was commerce-to-cash solutions in the B2B space. ArganoInterRel brought enterprise performance management (EPM) and business intelligence (BI) software to the table. And, UV adds design and technology talent to the platform, according to the company.

Trinity Hunt previously acquired a majority stake in Keste in July 2020, though the firm has long-standing experience investing in the IT services sector, previously investing in custom software/application development services firm Improving and Dataprise, an IT managed services company in the fund’s portfolio.

Chip Register has been appointed as CEO of Argano. Register previously served as co-CEO of Publicis Sapient.

The Founding Of Argano: Executive Commentary

Register commented on the news:

“Companies have spent the last decade feverishly working to improve their overall digital product and experience designs. This has led to a technology deficit in core operations which is hampering their ability to plan, sell and deliver well in a world of increasing speed and complexity. Argano’s passion is improving operating agility, efficiency and effectiveness by building the digital foundations that enable commercial innovation instead of being the limiting factor to our clients’ visions.”

Sapient Chairman and CEO and Argano Board Member, Alan Herrick, added:

“The Argano executive team understands the demand for both the breadth of capability and insight of large global system integrators, as well as the agility, personalized attention and domain expertise of niche specialist firms. The Argano platform delivers both from day one, rather than leaving businesses to approximate the combination through intensive sourcing and orchestrating multiple partners.”

Blake Apel, partner at THP, said:

“Argano embodies our thesis in the digital transformation and integration services sector and has the leadership team and capital support in place to quickly become an industry leader. Service providers who specialize in modernizing, integrating and migrating enterprise architectures into modern, agile and cloud-oriented environments are well positioned for growth in the coming years.”

Argano’s Platform

The three companies are being merged into a single Argano integrated platform. The platform’s capabilities include: