Trenegy and Parsolvo Joint Partnership Drives Digital Transformation

Trenegy and Parsolvo have partnered to form Tresolvo LLC, a joint venture to help large organizations accelerate digital transformation.

Trenegy Incorporated and Parsolvo LLC have formed Tresolvo LLC, a joint venture to help large organizations accelerate digital transformation.

The joint venture will combine Trenegy’s strategic management consulting skills with Parsolvo’s technical expertise, according to a statement from the companies.

Trenegy and Parsolvo Form Joint Venture

Tresolvo will serve large, fast-growing and public-sector organizations, the companies said. The Tresolvo team will deliver advisory, consulting and complex system integrations to support clients’ infrastructure, risk management, strategy, service management, transactions and audit preparation needs.

Trenegy’s founders are former Big Four consulting firm partners who started the company in 2010 in Houston, Texas. The firm says it uses a “non-traditional consulting” approach to eliminate inefficiencies in organizations’ finance and IT departments to drive value.

Parsolvo’s team of CIOs, architects, and engineers have deep industry expertise covering modern IT and security across several verticals, including private equity, financial and legal services, energy, healthcare and federal, state and local government agencies, according to the company. The firm offers cybersecurity due diligence, CIO and CISO advisory services, incident response and risk assessment services, according to the company’s website. Parsolvo is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

Tresolvo: “A One-Stop Shop”

Peter Purcell, managing director, Trenegy, commented on the partnership:

“Combining Parsolvo’s extensive technical, security, and compliance network with Trenegy’s Big Four consulting heritage will enable us to scale and solve an organization’s most complex technology challenges. We have been partnering with Parsolvo for the past three years and it just made sense to provide our clients with a one-stop shop for managing and implementing technology solutions. Together, we take an organization’s most urgent challenge and get to work on solutions immediately.”

Joseph Janecka, CEO, Parsolvo added: