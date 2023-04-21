Transparity Acquires Microsoft Partner DataShapa

Transparity Solutions Limited has acquired Microsoft partner DataShapa for an undisclosed amount.

Details on Transparity and DataShapa

Transparity, founded in 2015, is based in Wokingham, Berkshire, England. The company has 176 employees listed on LinkedIn. Transparity’s areas of expertise include IT Services, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Security, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Modern Workplace, Microsoft Apps, Microsoft, SharePoint, CRM, Cloud Computing, Dynamics 365, Technology Infrastructure, Application Development, Digital Transformation, Security, Customer Experience, Sustainability, Innovation, Technology, Microsoft Teams, Data and AI, Business Consulting, and Managed Services.

DataShapa, founded in 2016, is based in London, England. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. DataShapa’s areas of expertise include Azure BI, Business Intelligence, Data Integration & Analytics, Azure Data Warehouse, Power BI, SQL Server, Business Intelligence Consultancy, Data Strategy, Data Warehousing, Analysis Services, Integration Services, Cloud BI, Big Data, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, Power Platform, and Power Automate.

Deal Focus

The acquisition adds extensive additional skills to Transparity, the company said. Transparity is currently the UK’s most accredited pure play Microsoft partner across Data, Business Intelligence, Artificial intelligence, Azure Data Services and Power BI.

Backed by Beech Tree Private Equity, Transparity specializes in providing consultancy, development and managed services on Azure, Microsoft Security, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics.

The acquisition is part of the company’s growth strategy, with Transparity planning to grow its staff to more than 300 in the next two years, focusing on continued organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the company said in a prepared statement.

The combined business will integrate, with DataShapa becoming the specialist data practice within the group and delivering benefits to the existing customers of both organizations, Transparity said.

Transparity Acquires DataShapa: Combining Capabilities

Paul Bolt, CEO, Transparity, commented:

“Alister and his team have built an incredible business, with an employee-focused culture very similar to Transparity, a culture that differentiates us in the Microsoft ecosystem. That means any acquisition we make will need to meet a very high technical and cultural bar and the greatest compliment I can pay the team is that they have met both of these measures. We hear first-hand from our customers on the strategic importance of data to their organizations and are excited at the prospect of the combined capability of our organizations to help them. Building a modern data approach is a digital imperative and will define who succeeds and who doesn’t over the coming years.”

Alister Jones, managing director, DataShapa, said: