PE-Backed Trace3 Acquires IT Services Company Groupware Technology

Trace3 acquires Groupware to expand market position and add cloud-focused technology and support capabilities to its offerings.

Trace3, a private equity-backed IT provider and consultancy, has acquired Groupware Technology for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal number 465 that ChannelE2E has tracked so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Groupware is an IT services firm from Campbell, California. The deal expands Trace3’s market position in northern California and Arizona, according to the company. It also adds sophisticated cloud-focused technology and support capabilities to Trace3’s offerings, the company said.

Trace3 Acquires IT Services Company Groupware Technology

Trace3 is backed by HIG Capital, an active MSP and IT services investor with over $41 billion of equity under management. Trace3 previously acquired Data Strategy LLC in August 2018.

Groupware works with several Fortune 500 companies. The newly combined company will operate as a technology solutions provider in cloud, data intelligence, security, and overall enterprise IT, Trace3 said.

The Groupware leadership team will continue to oversee the business locally in the Northern California region, the company said.

Trace3 Acquires Groupware: Heading North

Rich Fennessy, CEO of Trace3, commented:

“Groupware has a very like-minded focus of putting clients first. Both organizations strongly believe that our product is our people and have invested heavily in elite engineering teams. Now, together, we will offer clients in Silicon Valley and the greater northern California region the absolute best technical consulting and services capabilities available.”

Kevin Van Culin, Managing Director with H.I.G. Capital, said:

“We have been looking for a strategic partner for Trace3 with roots in Silicon Valley for some time. The opportunity with Groupware presents a number of synergies in terms of geographic coverage and solution sets. We are thrilled with the prospects of this new partnership.”

Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware, added: