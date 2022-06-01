Total Secure Technology Acquires Computer Technical Specialists, Inc.

Total Secure Technology has acquired Computer Technical Specialists (CTS), an IT service provider from the Monterey/Salinas, California area.

Sacramento, California-based managed security services provider (MSSP) Total Secure Technology has acquired Computer Technical Specialists (CTS), an IT service provider from the Monterey/Salinas, California area. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CTS will be rebranded as a branch location of Total Secure Technology and CTS’ owner, Joel Trice, will join the company as director of IT operations, the company said.

With the acquisition, the company says it hopes to expand into the medical, dental, legal and regional business sectors.

For its part, Total Secure Technology says it will enhance services to CTS’ clients with security operations center (SOC) capabilities.

Total Secure Technology Acquires CTS: Leadership Insight

Jon Cooper, CEO, Total Secure Technology, commented:

“Joel and his team were super attractive to us. They have a high level of expertise, and they’ve worked for a lot of healthcare organizations. Having Joel on our team will help us establish even more credibility in the medical vertical.”

Joel Trice, president, Computer Technical Specialists, said:

“There are a lot of independent or smaller IT providers, and they know their stuff, but in today’s risky climate of IT security and cyberthreats, you need a larger team to provide the full protection businesses need.”

Cooper added: