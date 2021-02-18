SaaS Application Management Startup Torii Raises $10M

Torii raises $10M to automate the discovery, spend optimization, operations & compliance of SaaS applications. SaaS Alerts & Augmentt also in market, focused on MSPs.

SaaS application management startup Torii has raised $10 million, TechCrunch reports. The funding arrives as multiple software startups — names like Augmentt and SaaS Alerts — strive to help businesses and MSPs with SaaS application monitoring, management, cost controls and/or security optimization.

Torii’s platform is designed to help customers automate the discovery, spend optimization, operations and compliance of SaaS applications. Initial Torii integrations span Atlassian, Box, Dropbox, JumpCloud, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, Workday, Zendesk, Zoom and many other options.

Accounting and finance integrations span Concur, Expensify, Intuit Quickbooks, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct and SAP.

Torii’s investors include Wing Venture Capital, Entree Capital, Global Founders Capital, Scopus Ventures and Uncork Capital, TechCrunch says. Uri Haramati, co-founder and CEO, is a serial entrepreneur who helped launch Houseparty and Meerkat, the report notes.

SaaS Application Management and/or Monitoring for MSPs: Who’s In?

Torii’s website doesn’t appear to mention a partner strategy, nor do we know if the system is multi-tenant for MSPs to manage end-customer SaaS applications. We’ve reached out to the company asking that very question.

Torii is the third SaaS-focused application monitoring and/or management platform that has surfaced on our radar in recent months. The others include:

Meanwhile, some traditional RMM (remote monitoring and management) software providers have been adding SaaS-oriented management capabilities — particularly in terms of backup and Office 365 monitoring.