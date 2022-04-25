Top 5 MSPs for Healthcare Technology Services: 2022 List

Dig into ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list for 2022, and you’ll see managed IT services providers (MSPs) that specialize in healthcare, government, manufacturing, legal, financial services and more.

Based on ChannelE2E’s annual readership survey — completed in January 2022 — here’s a look at the Top 5 MSPs within the healthcare vertical:

5. Medicus IT LLC (ranked number 14 overall in the Top 100)

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia, USA

Top Executive: Chris Jann, CEO

Focus: Medicus IT’s mission is to “better the healthcare industry experience for practices and patients, turning tech that’s a burden into systems and proactive solutions that make a real difference every day.”

Key Moves: Acquiring such MSPs and healthcare-focused IT services companies as:

4. Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. (ranked number 13 overall in the Top 100)

Location: Ramsey, New Jersey, USA

Top Executive: Patrick Banno, President and CEO

Focus: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. focus areas include IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Within the healthcare vertical, key products aligned with managed services include digital radiography, computed radiography, and the Exa PACs platform.

3. Ntirety (ranked number 10 overall in the Top 100)

Location: Austin, Texas, USA

Top Executive: Emil Sayegh, CEO

Focus: The Ntirety Healthcare Hybrid Cloud Solution is a suite of secure, fully-managed multi-cloud services that meet or exceed compliance requirements for

Ntirety Cloud Desktop

Ntirety Healthcare Data Security Solutions

Ntirety Managed Compliance for HIPAA

2. C Spire Business (ranked number 4 overall in the Top 100)

Location: Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA

Top Executive: Suzy Hays, General Manager

Focus: C Spire promotes ultra-fast, reliable fiber-based connectivity elevated by managed, cloud and cybersecurity services. MSP partnerships with Cisco (cybersecurity, WiFi and IoT) and Dell (data storage) empower healthcare organizations to offer remote patient monitoring, C Spire asserts.

1. Hanu (ranked number 3 overall in the Top 100)

Location: Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Top Executive: Dave Sasson, Chief Strategy Officer

Focus: As a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider exclusively dedicated to Azure migration, integration and management, Hanu supports enterprises with unequaled intelligence and expertise providing Managed Transformation, Application Modernization, and Enterprise IT Innovation. From Azure CSP to Managed Services to strategic consulting and development, Hanu has the expertise to help organizations capture the potential of their cloud strategy through discovery, decision, and delivery, across each stage of their transformation. Hanu’s commitment is to deliver 100% scalability, transparency, and agility to guide, set, and keep organizations on a clear path to the cloud and their transformation.

MSPs and Healthcare IT Services: The Overall Opportunity

The Digital Health Market is expected to reach $430.52 billion by 2028, generating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period, according to Vantage Market Research. Meanwhile, healthcare IT spending grew 7.3% in 2021 to reach $124 billion, Gartner said. Healthcare providers remain focused on digital transformation leading to investments in software and IT services associated with cybersecurity, data analytics and virtual care, Gartner added.