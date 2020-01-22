Call for Entries: Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2020 Survey

MSPs (managed IT services providers) worldwide are invited to participate in ChannelE2E's Fifth-Annual Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey. Here's how to earn potential honors. Deadline for submissions is this Friday.

MSPs (managed IT services providers) worldwide are invited to participate in ChannelE2E’s Fifth-Annual Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey. Honorees and results will be announced in April 2020.

Deadline for participation is this Friday, January 24.

Each year, ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey and research recognize the top MSPs in health care, government, education, legal, financial services and other vertical markets. The research also pinpoints key growth trends, challenges and emerging IT services opportunities in each vertical market. New this year: MSPs can be honored in up to three vertical markets.

MSPs of all sizes in all regions of the globe are welcome to participate.

Survey Link: http://www.ChannelE2E.com/research

http://www.ChannelE2E.com/research Deadline for Submissions : Friday, January 24, 2020

: Friday, January 24, 2020 Results & Honorees: April 2020 ChannelE2E webcast

Got questions? Email me: Joe@Afternines.com. Thank you to those MSPs that have already completed the survey.