Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2020 List Unveiled

ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2020 list and research spans healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing & more.

ChannelE2E today unveiled the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2020 list — including all honorees and research findings. The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed IT services providers (MSPs) in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing and additional vertical markets.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).

Find the complete list and research here.