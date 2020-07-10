Data Center Acquisition: Tonaquint Buys Fiberpipe

Tonaquint Data Centers — a close Veeam, VMware and Zerto partner — has acquired Boise, Idaho’s Fiberpipe Data Centers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 278 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Tonaquint, based in St. George, Utah, is a subsidiary of Kay H Traveller. Acquiring Fiberpipe reinforces Tonaquint’s IT services portfolio — including colocation, cloud, DRaaS, IaaS, Office 365 backups, and managed solutions.

Tonaquint, founded in 2008, now provides services to clients in all 50 states and three countries, with its assets spread throughout the intermountain region – that area of the United States bordered by the eastern front ranges of the Rocky Mountains and the Cascade and Sierra Nevada ranges to the west.

Fiberpipe, founded in 2000, has a 45,000 square foot data center facility. The company also provides multiple carrier options with the ability to scale out additional space, the company notes.

Tonaquint Acquires Fiberpipe: Executive Perspectives

Matt Hamlin, CEO of Tonaquint, commented on the deal:

“Our acquisition of Fiberpipe complements our overall IT infrastructure strategy. Boise is such a great market. The acquisition adds to our capacity and geographic presence. Our goals remain the same: provide our customers with the best infrastructure and match it with the best client experience. That’s who we are.”

Ken Birch, president and CEO of Fiberpipe stated:

“I am extremely excited by this acquisition as I am confident that the team at Tonaquint will provide the level of services our customers have expected from Fiberpipe over the years. This acquisition meets our current and future customer demands for continued growth.”

Data center merger and acquisition activity has remained steady, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing coverage.