Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are signs of leadership all around us. Here's a daily thank you to those who are leading us through unprecedented times.

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, I remain a glass-half-full type of guy. My long-term view always remains positive — despite the near-term challenges we all face. And yes, the challenges will be immense.

Still, each new day brings us one day closer to the pandemic’s end. And each day, if you look around, there are shining examples of leadership — if you look for them. I’ll document those leaders here — each day — until we emerge together from this pandemic. And of course — first and foremost — a special thank you to our first responders, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines during these unprecedented times.

Day 1 – Friday, March 13: Why start here? Admittedly, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) started in 2019 — more than three months before America fully woke up to the threat. Some folks wanted the federal government to move earlier and faster against the virus. Others insist the government and media response is now overblown. No matter your view, we can all agree: President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Today’s thank you goes to Dr. Deborah Leah Birx. She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014 to lead the government’s fight against the global AIDS epidemic. Now she is coordinating the response to the coronavirus, The New York Times notes.

When President Trump on March 13, 2020, announced a public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus, Dr. Birx was one of the calming, science-centric voices who described how the United States will move forward. It wasn’t a perfect moment. Trump’s speech initially over-emphasized Google’s role in the battle vs. coronavirus. But Dr. Birx was a welcome, strong voice in the strategy.

Day 2 – Saturday, March 14: Today’s thank you goes to members of the the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch — particularly Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — for piecing together a bipartisan legislative package in the early hours of March 14 following intense negotiations between Pelosi and the Trump administration, as noted by CNN.

The bill’s bipartisan passage was virtually assured when President Trump backed the measure — largely hammered out by Pelosi and Mnuchin — and urged Republicans to support the bill, Politico reports.

The bill ensures free coronavirus tests and paid sick leave for impacted American workers. The pending legislation is likely to pass the Senate once the chamber is back in session (ahem, Senate please reconvene ASAP).

Day 3 – Sunday, March 15: Today’s thank you goes to our nation’s supermarkets and their front-line workers — particularly the folks at my local Stop & Shop in Northport, New York.

Portions of the media have spent the past 24 hours emphasizing empty store shelves and high-stress fights between shoppers. But when I entered my local Stop & Shop early this morning, the shelves were largely restocked and shoppers were calmly navigating the aisles — keeping their distance from one another, of course. It was a calming moment and surely a reassuring morning for those who entered the store.

I suspect we will all face supply chain issues and various retail store closings (some temporary, some permanent) in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you, in advance, to everyone who works to minimize those supply chain issues, including those who restock store shelves as best they can.

As for me, I plan to stay home the rest of today and for the long haul — as per New York Government Mario Cuomo, who is urging New Yorkers to stay home. During work breaks, you can likely catch me at relaxing at our local beaches or on side streets taking walks with my wife.

Day 4 – Monday, March 16: I’ll be back on March 16 and each day thereafter with another daily thank you.

Blog initially published March 15, 2020. Updated daily thereafter.