Transaction Network Services (TNS) has acquired the managed hosting and colocation business from BornTec for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 104 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

TNS Acquires BornTec’s Managed Hosting and Colocation Business

Transaction Network Services, founded in 1990, is based in Reston, Virginia. The company has 1,489 employees listed on LinkedIn. TNS’ areas of expertise include Telecommunications, Financial Markets, Payments, Point of Sale (POS), Information Technology and Services, Connectivity, ATMs, Roaming SIMs, Managed Hosting, Cloud Services, LTE, 5G, Robocall Protection, and Branded Calling.

BornTec, founded in 2002, is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company has 15 employees listed on LinkedIn. BornTec’s areas of expertise include Server Hosting, Server Colocation, Exchange Connectivity, Global Order Book, Matching Engine, and trade flow data analytics.

TNS works primarily with financial customers, including trading venues, buy- and sell-side institutions, market data vendors, and software developers, but also cloud service providers. In 2019, the company launched an ultra-low latency trading infrastructure to enhance its financial services offering. The acquisition of BornTec’s hosting and colocation business will expand the company’s mission-critical connectivity for its customers, TNS said. It will also expand its global connectivity footprint, according to the company.

BornTec’s managed hosting customers will receive uninterrupted service, and they will also have the opportunity to upgrade to TNS’ Layer 1 connectivity with ultralow 5-85 nanosecond latency for unparalleled trading access within the TNS global exchange community, the companies said in a prepared statement.

TNS Acquires BornTec Business Units: Executive Insight

Derek Haworth, CEO, BornTec, commented:

“This divestiture allows us to sharpen our focus on our industry-leading CrossCheck trading data analytics platform, bringing us to the forefront of at-trade and post-trade operational resilience, data intelligence and automation. “We vetted several acquirer candidates, and, with TNS, we found a partner that shares our customer-centric values. We’re confident that our managed hosting customers will be well served within TNS’ global colocation infrastructure.”

Tom Lazenga, General Manager, Financial Markets, TNS, said: