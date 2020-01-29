Accounting Firm Acquires MSP: TJSDD Buys Vertisys

Accounting firm TJS Deemer Dana (TJSDD) acquires managed IT services provider (MSP) Vertisys of Atlanta, Georgia. This is the 80th technology M&A deal ChannelE2E has tracked in 2020.

Georgia-based public accounting firm TJS Deemer Dana (TJSDD) is jumping into the IT services market by acquiring Vertisys of Atlanta. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 80 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here. Also, this is the 12th example of an accounting firm acquiring an MSP that we’ve tracked in recent years.

TJSDD will continue to offer accounting and financial services, as well as provide for customers’ technology, security, and productivity issues, the firm said.

Vertisys was founded in 1992 by Matt Baldwin. The company offers a broad range of IT services to a handful of industries including the legal, engineering, and construction sectors.

TJSDD has offices in Duluth, Dublin, Perimeter area, Sandy Springs, and Savannah, Georgia. Baldwin and the rest of the Vertisys team will continue serving clients from their office in Marietta, Georgia. The addition of the Vertisys team will bring total headcount to 140 employees, the company said.

Vertisys Founder and President, Matt Baldwin said:

“We have a long history of creating lasting relationships with entrepreneurial businesses in the Greater Atlanta area. While we were not planning to be acquired, after talking to the TJSDD team, we realized that this was an incredible win-win situation. By joining forces with a firm that shares our philosophy and dedication to being progressive while always providing a personalized approach, we can broaden and deepen our existing industry specializations and offer more comprehensive business services to our clients.”

TJSDD was founded in 2014 following the merger of two Georgia accounting firms. Today, the company provides traditional certified public accounting services to clients in post-secondary schools, architects, engineers and contractors, employee benefit plan audits, not-for-profit, retail, and a host of other industries.