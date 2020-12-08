PE-Backed MSP Timico Acquires AWS Partner Arcus Cloud Services

Timico's acquisition of Arcus Cloud Services will strengthen Timico’s portfolio of services, especially in the public sector arena.

UK-based managed service provider Timico has acquired Arcus Cloud Services Limited (ACS), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner and public sector consulting firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Timico referred to the transaction as a “multi-million-pound acquisition.”

The deal will strengthen Timico’s portfolio of services, especially in the public sector arena, the company said in a statement. Timico was recently appointed to the G-Cloud 12 Framework, an agreement between the UK government and suppliers of cloud services designed to make procuring services through a framework more efficient than posting and managing multiple, individual contracts.

ACS is a Cambridge, England-based cloud-native organization. The firm focuses primarily on public sector organizations and has been an AWS partner since 2011.

The company will continue to operate under its own brand.

Timico Acquires ACS: An Exciting Development

Timico CEO, Neil Muller, commented:

“This acquisition marks an exciting development in the continued evolution of our business and strengthens the growing portfolio of our digital services and solutions. The Arcus Cloud Services team has an excellent pedigree as an established and trusted provider. We are delighted to be adding their knowledge and professional capability to the Timico Group. We look forward to collaborating with the ACS team, and see their AWS capabilities as a core part of the business.”

Arcus Cloud Services managing director, Tim Lancaster, said:

“We are excited by this next step on our journey. I am confident we are joining the right people at Timico to enable further growth and success for both us, and our customers.”

Timico’s Growth

Timico is backed by private equity firm Horizon Capital. This acquisition is the third since Horizon invested in the company. The firm said it will continue to support Timico in future acquisitions.

However, Timico is no stranger to M&A plays. In November 2018, the company bought MSP and Microsoft Gold partner 25sevenIT.