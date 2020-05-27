TIM Group Acquires Google Cloud Partner Noovle

Telecom Italia, more commonly known as TIM, is acquiring the Italian ICT consultancy and system integration company Noovle, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP.

This is M&A deal number 224 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Headquartered in Milan, Noovle is one of Google Cloud’s main Italian partners. The company specializes in the supply of cloud projects and solutions. Noovle also provides virtual IT infrastructures, remote working, customer experience, and Artificial Intelligence solutions.

The transaction allows TIM to expand its public, private, and hybrid cloud services offer while strengthening service skills to accelerate business digitalization, the buyer said. Given its new relationship with Google, TIM says it plans to launch a new subsidiary – or “newco” – which will be dedicated to cloud and edge computing services.

TIM Acquires Noovle: Executive Perspectives

TIM’s connection to Google has been developing since before this recent acquisition though. The firm’s recently-appointed Executive Vice President, D’Asaro Biondo, spent a decade working for Google, most recently serving as EMEA president of partnerships and strategic relationships.

Biondo commented on the latest news:

“We are happy to welcome Noovle into TIM’s Group. As the reference partner of Google Cloud in Italy, it will allow us to complete our expertise in this sector. With the synergies it will bring, we expect a significant acceleration on the supply front and strengthening of our position on the market. In welcoming Noovle’s professionals, I reflect on the ambitions of TIM’s Cloud project and look forward to the path we are going to take together.”

Paolo Vannuzzi, Noovle’s CEO, added:

“Noovle has always developed digital transformation projects by accompanying institutions and companies on their evolutionary path to connected and interoperable supply chains. We are proud to be part of such a wide-ranging innovative project.”

Google Cloud Platform Partner Acquisitions

M&A activity involving Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partners has been steady. Notable deals have included: