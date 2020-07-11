TikTok Banned List: Where and Why Is Chinese Social Media Video App Barred?

Where is TikTok banned? Here's a list of countries & companies that are closely scrutinizing TikTok use & potential mobile app security & privacy concerns.

TikTok, the popular video sharing social media app owned by China’s ByteDance, faces potential bans by some companies and governments worldwide. The reason: Some government officials and business leaders worry the Chinese government is using TikTok to collect data on Americans and other users worldwide.

TikTok has firmly and repeatedly dismissed the concerns about potential data sharing with the Chinese government — saying the company would never share information with China’s government.

Still, some third-party concerns about the mobile app remain. Here’s a regularly updated list tracking confirmed TikTok bans and potential bans, along with security- and privacy-related discussions about the mobile app.

Channel partners, MSPs and IT consulting firms that support customers in heavily regulated industries — particularly health care, financial services and governments — should closely track policies about the use of TikTok and other data-collecting applications.

Amazon: The ecommerce and cloud services giant triggered confusion on July 10, 2020. An email told Amazon employees to stop using TikTok, but Amazon later back-tracked from the email and said the communication was sent in error. Source: USA Today and The Associated Press, July 10, 2020.

India: The Indian government plans to ban TikTok and other well-known Chinese apps, including messaging platform WeChat and mobile browser UC Browser, saying they pose a “threat to sovereignty and integrity.” Source: CNN, July 6, 2020.

TikTok: The company has dismissed concerns about potential data sharing with the Chinese government. TikTok notes that the mobile app company is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy in the United States. The company has never provided user data to the Chinese government, and wouldn’t do so if asked, according to a TikTok spokesperson. Source: CNN, July 7, 2020.

United States Federal Government: The Trump administration is looking at banning TikTok and other social media applications over security concerns, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Source: CNN, July 7, 2020.

United States Navy: The U.S. Navy banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, saying the popular short video app represented a cybersecurity threat. Source: The Guardian, December 21, 2019.

Wells Fargo: The bank and financial services giant has asked employees to remove TikTok from their corporate-owned phones due to concerns about the security of the social-video app. Source: Bloomberg, July 10, 2020.

More Updates: Got information to share? Email me the details.