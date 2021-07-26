Tibco Software For Sale?

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners may attempt to sell business intelligence (BI) & analytics company Tibco Software for $7.5 billion or so, report says.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is seeking to potentially sell Tibco Software for roughly $7.5 billion or more, CNBC reports.

Tibco’s software portfolio spans analytics, data virtualization, master data management (MDM) and more. Tibco’s partner program spans ISV (independent software vendors) alliance partners, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), managed service/application service providers (MSPs and ASPs), master distributors, system integrators, VARs (value-added resellers, consulting partners, strategic territory sub-partner and global strategic partners.

Vista Equity Partners plans to meet with investment banks in the days ahead, but a Tibco sale is not guaranteed and talks with potential buyers have not begun, CNBC reports.

Vista Equity: Tibco Ownership History

Vista acquired Tibco for $4.3 billion in 2014. Tibco since that time has acquired multiple data analytics and business intelligence software companies — including:

The latest Vista Equity-Tibco chatter surfaces roughly two weeks after Broadcom considered a potential SAS Institute acquisition. Tibco and SAS Institute compete on some data analytics fronts.

Vista Equity Investment Portfolio

Although Tibco is enterprise-focused, Vista Equity also invests in the SMB technology market. Key Vista Equity holdings include Datto (stock symbol: $MSP), which develops data protection, networking, automation and monitoring software for MSPs in the small business sector.

Vista Equity has more than $77 billion in assets under management, the company says.