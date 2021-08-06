Threat Analysis for Channel Partners, MSPs: CompTIA ISAO Taps Sophos

The CompTIA ISAO, in partnership with Sophos, offers threat analysis & intelligence capabilities for MSPs, channel partners, distributors & more.

The CompTIA ISAO (Information Sharing and Analysis Organization) now offers threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for channel partners. The technology involves a partnership with Sophos.

Indeed, CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO’s Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix for rapid analysis to determine if they are known or zero-day cybersecurity threats.

What Is An ISAO?: An ISAO is a group created to gather, analyze, and disseminate cyber threat information. ISAOs typical focus on a specific vertical market or sector. In this case, the CompTIA ISOA — led by former MSP owner MJ Shoer — provides threat intelligence to technology providers, MSPs, solution providers, integrators, distributors and business technology consultants.

CompTIA ISAO Background

CompTIA in 2020 took over the management and operation of the Technology Solution Provider Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (TSP-ISAO), a community that software entreprneur Arnie Bellini and ConnectWise had jointly established in 2019. Some 650 technology companies had joined the ISAO at the point CompTIA took the reins.