Thoughtworks Acquires Product Development Company Connected

Global software consultancy Thoughtworks has acquired Canadian product development firm Connected for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2014, Connected is an end-to-end product development service firm. The company has over 165 employees based primarily in Toronto.

The deal will allow Thoughtworks to advance its capabilities in solving business problems through product-led design processes, from defining the strategy to discovery and delivery, the company said. Connected’s entire team will join Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks is a publicly-traded company, having IPOed in September 2021 after filing for an IPO in August of the same year. The company is no stranger to M&A, having previously acquired Fourkind and Gemini Solutions.

Thoughtworks Acquires Connected: Leadership Insight

Guo Xiao, president and CEO, Thoughtworks, commented:

“Creating compelling digital experiences and products is crucial to successfully captivating customers and ultimately, driving brand equity and revenue growth. With the strong alignment in our diverse and cultivating cultures, I am excited about the tremendous opportunity Thoughtworks and Connected have to empower our clients to embrace digital and deliver extraordinary impact across the enterprise.”

Tammy Chiasson, president, Connected, said: