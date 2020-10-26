Thoma Bravo Raises $22.8 Billion for Technology Acquisitions, Investments

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has raised $22.8 billion to acquire and/or invest in more technology companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The raise, the report says, involves roughly:

$17.8 billion for the Thoma Bravo Flagship Fund XIV;

$3.9 billion for the Thoma Bravo Discover Fund III to back midsize enterprise software and technology businesses; and

$1.1 billion for Thoma Bravo Explore Fund, which targets small technology businesses.

Thoma Bravo already owns and/or backs multiple companies in the MSP-centric technology businesses. The investments span Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds, Sophos and more.

Thoma Bravo Portfolio Companies: Next MSP Industry Moves

In terms of next industry moves, SolarWinds has been exploring the potential spin-off of its SolarWinds MSP business unit. SolarWinds, which just acquired SentryOne for database performance monitoring, is expected to share Q3 2020 financial results on October 27. We’ll be listening to learn if CEO Kevin Thompson shares an update on the potential spin-off. Also, ConnectWise is expected to share product roadmap updates during the company’s IT Nation Connect 2020 virtual conference in November.