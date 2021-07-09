Thoma Bravo Preps Next Technology Investment Funds

Next Thoma Bravo private equity funds may emerge in late 2021. Existing technology & software investments include Barracuda, ConnectWise, N-able, Proofpoint & Sophos.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo plans to open a virtual data room in September 2021 to enable prospective investors to review documents about new funds, The Wall Street Journal reports. Thoma Bravo hasn’t disclosed how much it plans to raise for the funds.

Thoma Bravo has extensive experience investing in and around MSP-focused software companies that develop cybersecurity, data protection, business automation and IT management software.

Existing Thoma Bravo investments include Barracuda, ConnectWise, N-able, Proofpoint and Sophos, among many others. As a whole, those technology companies develop software for RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA (professional services automation), BDR (backup and disaster recovery), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), email security and more.

Private Equity: Previous Fund Developments

Thoma Bravo in October 2020 raised $22.8 billion to address:

$17.8 billion for the Thoma Bravo Flagship Fund XIV;

$3.9 billion for the Thoma Bravo Discover Fund III to back midsize enterprise software and technology businesses; and

$1.1 billion for Thoma Bravo Explore Fund, which targets small technology businesses.

The figures above are based on a 2020 Wall Street Journal report.