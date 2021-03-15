Thoma Bravo-IronSource: SPAC, Mobile App Merger?

Thoma Bravo Advantage, the private equity firm's Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), may merge with mobile tech company IronSource, report says.

Thoma Bravo Advantage, the private equity firm’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), is striving to take IronSource public through a merger, Bloomberg reports. The combined business could be valued at more than $10 billion, the report indicated.

Still, an official deal has not been announced as of this writing.

Thoma Bravo already owns and/or backs such MSP-focused technology and software businesses as Barracuda, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, among many others. More recently, the private equity firm in March 2021 acquired data analysis software provider Talend for $2.4 billion.

IronSource Mobile App Technology Background

Meanwhile, IronSource is a mobile marketing technology company that allows game and app developers to more effectively monetize their applications. IronSource itself has been in acquisition mode, buying video ad expert Luna Labs in February 2021, and mobile advertising specialist SOOMLA in January 2021.

Existing IronSource financial backers include private equity firm CVC Funds, which invested $400 million to acquire a minority stake in the company in 2019. At the time of the CVC investment, IronSource described its business as “profitable from almost day one” and on track to generate $1 billion in revenue for 2019.

The IronSource partner ecosystem includes software, app and game developers; telecom operators; and mobile device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company focuses on developing technologies for app monetization and distribution, IronSource indicated in 2019.

Thoma Bravo Advantage: IPO and SPAC Background

Thoma Bravo Advantage, a blank check company, completed an IPO in January 2021. A December 2020 filing with the SEC indicated that Thoma Bravo Advantage was looking to acquire a privately held software company that has a strong management team, reasonable valuation, predictable recurring revenues and products that compete in a highly fragmented market segment.

A SPAC or “blank check” company is designed to raise funds in an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of acquiring a private business. That private company then becomes public as result of the merger, Reuters notes.

The SPAC trend helped to fuel $63 billion of IPO fundraising worldwide in January 2021, more than five times the proceeds from the same period a year earlier, Bloomberg reports.

Still, some pundits believe we’re heading toward a SPAC bubble — which involves too much money potentially flowing to lower-quality companies that perhaps shouldn’t be publicly held.