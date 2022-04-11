Thoma Bravo Acquiring SailPoint Technologies — If Higher Bids Don’t Surface

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo's cybersecurity & MSP software investments include Barracuda Networks, ConnectWise, N-able, Proofpoint & Sophos, among many other firms.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security company SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion, MSSP Alert reported — though the deal includes a “Go Shop” period that allows SailPoint to solicit higher bids for the security business.

The pending buyout is technology M&A deal number 360 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals listed here.

The pending Thoma Bravo-SailPoint deal reinforces strong M&A activity across the Identity and Access Management (IAM) security market.

Thoma Bravo: Private Equity Business Background

Thoma Bravo is a well-known private equity firm across the cybersecurity and MSP software market. Key investments and holdings include Barracuda Networks, ConnectWise. N-able, Proofpoint and Sophos, among many other firms.

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $103 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, the company notes.