Thirdera Acquires Fellow ServiceNow Partner Service Line Solutions

The acquisition of SLS positions Thirdera for growth in the Asia-Pacific region and adds tech and business skills to its portfolio.

Professional services and integrations provider Thirdera has acquired fellow ServiceNow partner Service Line Solutions (SLS) for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 276 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

All staff of the Australia-based SLS will become Thirdera employees, the company said.

The acquisition positions Thirdera for growth in the Asia-Pacific region while adding technical capability, development expertise and business process consulting practices to its portfolio, according to the company.

Headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, Thirdera has employees across North America, Latin America, Australia and India.

ServiceNow ecosystem veteran and Cloud Sherpas executive, Uriah Jacobs, is joining Thirdera to lead the combined business’ growth across the Asia Pacific region, the company announced.

Thirdera Acquires SLS: Executive Insight

Jacobs commented on the deal:

“ServiceNow has become the connective tissue between disparate systems and the orchestrator of workflows within the organization. We are ecstatic to bring our ServiceNow expertise to clients in this region.”

SLS co-founders Girish Ramkrishnani and Krutik Patel, commented:

“Demand for the platform in APAC is at an all-time high, and SLS, given our expertise and alignment with Thirdera, is in a strong position to capitalize. We look forward to joining the Thirdera team to bring the unique capabilities of the ServiceNow platform to more organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera, added:

“Thirdera is focused on helping companies solve their biggest problems through the effective use of technology across the organization. We’re incredibly excited to have SLS join our team as we continue to create the next level of ServiceNow solutions for clients. We plan to invest significantly in growing our resources not only in the APAC region but across the globe.”

ServiceNow M&A

The deal comes at a time when spending on public cloud services in the region is expanding. Companies increased their spending by more than 38 percent in 2020 to $36.6 billion, according to research from IDC.

ServiceNow has emerged as the preferred IT service management (ITSM), spurred on by a fast-growing market coupled with a shortage of skilled experts. As it grows, the platform is often found disrupting BMC and other entrenched software rivals along the way.

A full list of ServiceNow M&A deals is available here.