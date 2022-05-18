TheoremOne Acquires Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Firm S4Capital

Agile, engineering and product strategy company TheoremOne has merged with S4Capital PLC, a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TheoremOne Acquires S4Capital

TheoremOne is headquartered in Los Angeles and was founded in 2007 by Will Jessup. The company has been led since 2017 by CEO Brady Brim-DeForest. With a team of over 370 experts around the world, TheoremOne helps clients including American Express, AT&T, Intel, Starbucks, Caterpillar and various technology companies conceptualize, build, support and manage their digital products, services and experiences, TheoremOne said.

S4Capital is a digital advertising and marketing services company founded in 2018 by Sir Martin Sorrell. The company is a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, as well as millennial-driven influencer brands, according to S4Capital. The firm now has more than 8,800 people in 33 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific, according to S4Capital.

The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm and will allow TheoremOne access to dozens of new capabilities in the media, content, data and analytics verticals, the companies said. The merger with S4Capital includes Media.Monks — a branded digital experience, content and marketing data firm acquired by S4Capital in 2018.

TheoremOne will continue to operate autonomously and its leadership team will maintain operational control. Brim-DeForest will continue to serve as CEO, founder William Jessup will remain as head of services and David Kullmann will stay on as head of staffing and embedded teams. TheoremOne leadership will report directly to S4Capital’s Executive Committee.

Sir Martin Sorrell, S4Capital Executive Chairman commented on the news:

“With the intersection of Marketing, Sales, and Information Technology continuing to be a key topic for brands and all C-suite executives, we at S4Capital are building a genuinely integrated offer for our clients comprising best-in-class technology services combined with content and data&digital media expertise. We are delighted to welcome Brady, Will, David, and their colleagues – their vision and ambition will no doubt be a great fit for us.”

Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO of TheoremOne, added: