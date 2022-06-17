The Planet Group Acquires Launch Consulting Group

Outsourcing and consulting firm The Planet Group, backed by private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners, has acquired Launch Consulting Group, a digital transformation firm.

This is technology M&A deal number 556 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

IT Consulting M&A: About the Buyer and Seller

The Planet Group, founded in 2009, is based in Deerfield, Illinois. The company has 1,344 employees listed on LinkedIn. The Planet Group’s areas of expertise include outsourced human capital solutions and niche consulting services for Fortune 500 and other clients in the technology, energy and engineering, healthcare, accounting and finance, HR, administrative and digital marketing industries.

Launch Consulting Group, founded in 2005, is based in Bellvue, Washington with offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Hyderabad, India. The company has 600+ employees. Launch Consulting’s areas of expertise include intelligent operations, customer and employee engagement and enhanced products and services. The firm provides consulting solutions and services across architecture, data and AI, software engineering, cloud and infrastructure.

The acquisition will further expand Planet’s current technology portfolio through specialized advisory and consulting services, according to The Planet Group. As part of the acquisition, Launch will join forces with Strive Consulting, Planet’s technology consulting platform that specializes in data and analytics, technology enablement, cybersecurity and compliance and management consulting.

The Planet Group Acquires Launch Consulting: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, The Planet Group President Tim Simmerly said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Launch Consulting and their employees to The Planet Group. Both organizations have entrepreneurial cultures and are founded on the tenets of hard work, innovation, expertise and passion. Launch’s focus on growth and excellence in delivery makes them the perfect fit for Planet. Together, we will be focused on offering end-to-end technology consulting and advisory solutions to our clients.”

Launch Consulting CEO Heinrich Montana added:

“We are extremely excited to join The Planet Group family. Since the beginning of our journey together, Planet has exemplified our core value of People First at every step. Our common outlook and approach to business makes it clear this will be an extraordinary partnership. Launch has been helping customers make bold moves across industries and focus areas – now we’re making our own bold move to accelerate our projects and expand our reach. I’m thrilled for the upcoming opportunities for our team and clients!”

The Planet Group’s M&A Strategy

Launch is the seventh technology firm that Planet has acquired since 2018 as part of its strategy to build out its technology offerings. The firm launched Planet Technology and has acquired Strive Consulting, OmniPoint Staffing, I.T. Works Recruitment, Interactive Business Systems and WinterWyman.