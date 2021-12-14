The Network Pro Acquires Fellow Managed IT Services Provider Nextrio

Managed IT services provider The Network Pro has acquired Nextrio, a managed IT services provider and infrastructure consulting company based in Tucson, Arizona. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Network Pro Acquires Nextrio

The deal gives the Network Pro, which is headquartered in Anaheim, California, a foothold in the southern Arizona market and increases the company’s technology solutions and talent base, according to Network Pro.

Founded in 2002, Nextrio provides proactive infrastructure services in southern Arizona, including Tucson, Marana, Vail, Oro Valley, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, and Nogales. The company also provides bilingual technical support in northern Mexico.

As part of this deal, The Network Pro will assume all of Nextrio’s existing infrastructure and customer portfolio. The Network Pro will also retain Nextrio’s employees, including senior management, with continued guidance from Nextrio’s founding members.

The Network Pro Acquires Nextrio: A Dynamic Duo

Kevin Studley, founder and president, The Network Pro, commented:

“I’m very excited to welcome Nextrio, their staff, and their clients to The Network Pro family. “The need for world-class managed IT services is rapidly growing, especially in western states. We have worked with the Nextrio founders for over a year and have been impressed with their focus on excellence in their craft. The Network Pro and Nextrio have complementary strengths and like a lot of dynamic duos, this symbiotic relationship will ultimately be a win-win for businesses throughout California and Arizona.”

Cristie Street, co-founder, Nextrio, commented:

“Joining forces with The Network Pro is a natural next step as we evolve to meet the industry demands of a forward-thinking IT services firm. Our companies’ shared vision of innovation, values-driven culture, and top-notch service delivery will result in prosperity and peace of mind for current and future clients. At a time when competition for talent is keen, having a diverse technical staff of nearly 100 employees across multiple time zones is a competitive advantage and opens new career opportunities for our team.”

Brown & Streza, LLP served as legal counsel to The Network Pro and Three Sixty Seven Advisors served as the buyer’s strategic advisor in connection with the transaction. The Law Office of Mike Dudek served as legal counsel to Nextrio.