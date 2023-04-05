The 20 MSP Completes Three MSP Acquisitions

The 20 MSP has announced the acquisition of three more MSPs, continuing the buying spree that began last year.

The 20 MSP has announced the acquisition of three MSPs – a buying spree that began last year when the company acquired 13 businesses and has continued into 2023 with six deals closed.

The three companies joining The 20 are UNI Computers (Kansas), CyberSecure IT Solutions (Florida), and The Computing Edge (Oklahoma). Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The acquisitions represent technology M&A deals 93, 94 and 95 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

The 20 MSP, founded in 2013, is based in Plano, Texas. The company has 147 employees listed on LinkedIn. The 20’s areas of expertise include business development, NOC services, 24/7 helpdesk, sales coaching, backup and disaster recovery, MSP business consulting, VoIP, copiers, printers, cybersecurity, marketing, HIPAA, business continuity, HaaS, cloud services, on-site support, remote support and support desk.

UNI Computers, founded in 1993, is based in Lawrence, Kansas. The company has 412 employees listed on LinkedIn. UNI Computers’ areas of expertise include Computer Repair, Computer Networking, Computer Sales, Networking Support, Managed IT Services, IT Support, Project Management, IT Consulting, Network Support, Network Security, Server Management, HaaS, Cyber-Security, and Managed Services.

CyberSecure IT Solutions, founded in 2007, is based in Naples, Florida. The company has 14 employees listed on LinkedIn. CyberSecure’s areas of expertise include Cyber Security, IT Managed Services, Network Security, IT Services, Network Installation, Computer Help, Computer Repair, Computer Networking, Business Telephone, and Voice Over IP Phones.

The Computing Edge, founded in 1996, is based in Madill, Oklahoma. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. The Computing Edge’s areas of expertise include VoIP Systems, Managed Service Provider, Managed Print Services, Website Design, Tech Support, Custom Built Computers, Networking, IT Solutions, Technology, Print, Printers, Phones, IP Phones, and VoIP Phones.

Each of the three MSPs was a member of The 20’s growth platform, which saw them achieve impressive, year-after-year growth, according to The 20. These latest acquisitions increase The 20’s national footprint, broaden the range of its service offerings, and strengthen its expertise in a variety of areas, including cloud solutions, cybersecurity, IT consulting, and business continuity, the company said.

The 20’s MSP Acquisitions: Executive Insight

Tim Conkle, CEO, The 20, commented:

“Since joining our group, UNI Computers, CyberSecure IT Solutions, and The Computing Edge have been exemplary in everything that they do. All three have passionate and capable leadership who’ve built tremendous teams who understand what managed IT services are all about – helping clients win. It’s an understatement to say we’re feeling confident that our new team members are going to help us bring second-to-none IT support to clients at a national scale. “We’re exclusively acquiring MSPs that belong to our group because these are companies who have signed on to our way of doing things. Risk is low in that we not only know how these MSPs work from an operational and technical standpoint, but from a cultural standpoint as well. And while our acquisition process is a well-oiled machine – relatively seamless and minimally disruptive to clients – every MSP we acquire brings something new and special to the table. We’re getting bigger, better, smarter, and faster – and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

The 20’s Aggressive M&A Play

The 20 labels itself as an “exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach.”

The company has made nearly two dozen acquisitions in the last two years, including Dallas Network Services and Integrated Business Technologies (IBT) in February 2023.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisitions and associated financing of this most recent deal.